On Thursday, Oct. 28, meet the two Democratic candidates vying to fill the seat of Massachusetts State Rep. Brad Hill who is leaving his position to serve on the state’s Gaming Commission. A special election next week will determine Hill's replacement until the end of his term, in January 2023.
The Democratic Town Committees of the Essex 4th District invite Democratic are hosting the virtual Democratic candidates' forum from 7 to 8 p.m. The primary election Nov. 2 to determine the Democratic and Republican nominees, and then a special election on Nov. 30.
The Democratic candidates running in the primary election for State Representative which will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2 are Jamie Belsito (electjamiebelsito.com) of Topsfield and Darcyll "Darcy" Dale (darcydale.com) of Hamilton.
The free online candidate meet and greet is sponsored by the Wenham, Topsfield, Rowley, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Hamilton, and Ipswich Democratic Town Committees. The emcee will be Amber Hewitt of Newburyport, who ran for State Rep in the 1st Essex District in 2020.
Please preregister for the event at Eventbrite:
Those registered for the event will receive a link to watch the event.
The MBTS polling site for both elections will be the Manchester-Essex Middle-High School.