As you know, we have had the good fortune of having two seniors from the Manchester Essex High School writing for the Cricket this past year. From the intricacies of returning to school post-COVID to interviews with fellow students and now to a little bit about graduating, we have all enjoyed their stories and their insights. However, as with so many good things, we must say goodbye.
Emma Ketchum will be attending Emory University in the fall where she will be majoring in nursing. This summer you can find her lifeguarding at the Manchester Bath and Tennis Club or serving up healthy dishes at Grassy Roots.
Carson Komishane will be attending Tufts University in the fall where she is excited to explore her options. This summer she will be spending time with her family and friends, in addition to scooping summer awesomeness at Captain Dusty’s.
Emma and Carson have been a joy to work with. There were times when we had to ask them to spring into action and turn things around very quickly; they delivered every time with the perfect balance of youthful spirit and reliable professionalism. So, as much as we hate to lose them, there is no holding these two back! Off you go, ladies. We wish you both all the best.
With gratitude -- The Cricket Staff.