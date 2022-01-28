Local students off at school are halfway through the academic year, and we’re happy to see reporting that shows many are doing well and have achieved academic honors:
At Colgate University in Hamilton, NY, Emily Clark (Class of 2022) of Manchester has earned the spring 2021 semester Dean's Award for academic excellence. Clark is an Applied Math major.
Students at Colgate who receive a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses earn the spring 2021 Dean's Award for Academic Excellence.
Colgate is a leading American university for students who want classes with rigor, faculty with passion, and confidence in knowing they will learn how to thrive in work and life.
North Shore Community College President Dr. William Heineman announced that the following local students were named to the school’s Dean's List for the Fall 2021 semester. Dean's List Honors are awarded to students who have earned six or more semester hours of academic credit with a Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.30 or higher. In Essex, Haley Santy Williams and from Manchester, Isabela Eliassen, Nancy Gambal, Maria Gargano, and Nathan Kelly. Congratulations.
At Curry College Manchester’s John Przesiek was named to the school’s Fall 2021 Dean's List.
Curry College, founded in Boston in 1879, is a private, co-educational, liberal arts-based institution located on 131 acres in Milton, Massachusetts.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year. William Davis of Essex, a student at the College of Engineering, was named to Dean's Honor List. Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.
Anika Martz of Manchester was named to University of Rhode Island Fall 2021 Dean's List
More than 6,800 students were named to the Fall 2021 Dean's List, representing nearly all of Rhode Island's cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries. To be included on the Dean's List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Founded in 1892, the University of Rhode Island is the principal public flagship research and graduate institution in Rhode Island.
Sarah Potter of Manchester has been named to the University of Delaware Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester. To meet eligibility requirements for the Dean's List, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.
Manchester’s Matthew Carter, class of 2023 at Connecticut College, has been named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester, achieving Dean's High Honors. Carter is a Physics major. Founded in 1911, Connecticut College is a highly selective private liberal arts college of 1,800 students located on a 750-acre arboretum campus in New London, overlooking Long Island Sound and the Thames River. The College's mission is to educate students to put the liberal arts into action as citizens of a global society.
At Hamilton College in Clinton, NY, Hollis Mann and Jackson Strout of Manchester were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester. Mann, a sophomore, graduated from Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School and Strout, also a sophomore, is a graduate of Williston Northampton School. To be named to the Dean's List at Hamilton, a student must have carried throughout the semester a course load of four or more graded credits with an average of 3.5 or above. Originally founded in 1793 as the Hamilton-Oneida Academy, Hamilton College offers an open curriculum that gives students the freedom to shape their own liberal arts education within a research- and writing-intensive framework.
Congratulations to all. Send updates to us at erika.brown@thecricket.com.