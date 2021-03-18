The academic year is feeling different this year for local students who are “off” at college or university (or even boarding schools). But we’re happy to see reporting that shows many are doing well and have achieved academic honors:
At Clemson University in South Carolina, Claire Gendron made the school’s President’s List and Sophia Pomeroy made Dean’s List for the fall semester. Students at the college achieving a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale are considered for Dean’s List, and President’s list is for students who achieve a perfect 4.0. Both are from Manchester.
John Augustine Carlson, of Manchester was recognized on the Dean's List at Connecticut’s Norwich University for the Fall 2020 semester.Norwich University was founded in 1819 by Captain Alden Partridge of the U.S. Army and is the oldest private military college in the United States of America. Norwich is one of our nation's six senior military colleges and the birthplace of the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC).
Sidney Toga (Manchester) was named to the fall semester Dean's List at Bates College.This is a distinction earned by students whose grade point average is 3.88 or higher.Toga is the son of James E. Toga and Mary S. Huang. Located in Lewiston, Maine, Bates was founded in 1855 to cultivate intellectual discovery and informed civic action.
At St. Lawrence University, Julia Przesiek of Manchester was named to the Dean’s List for the fall. Przesiek is a member of the Class of 2021 and is majoring in African studies-government and anthropology.To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester at the private, independent liberal arts institution located in Canton, New York.
Anika Martz of Manchester named to the University of Rhode Island‘s Fall 2020 Dean's List. To be included on the Dean's List, Anika completed 12 or more credits for letter grades during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. The University of Rhode Island's pioneering research in ocean, environmental and health sciences extends the University's influence well beyond its coastal borders, while its interdisciplinary courses provide students with unique opportunities and experiences.
At Holy Cross in Worcester, William Mulvaney of Manchester (Economics, Class of 2022)
Eve Feuerbach of Manchester (Undeclared, Class of 2023) each made Dean’s List, which means they achieved a GPA of 3.5 or higher.Holy Crossis among the nation's leading liberal arts institutions, renowned for offering a rigorous, personalized education in the Jesuit, Catholic tradition since its founding in 1843.
Benjamin Soulardof Essex was named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List at Saint Michael's College. The Vermont college was founded in the great Catholic intellectual tradition, which also recognizes the principles of social justice and compassion, is a selective, fully residential school in the beautiful Green Mountains.
At Endicott College, the first college in the U.S. to require internships of its students, three students from Essex—Jazmine Appeltofft (Business Management), Carly Doherty-Crestin (Libl Studies/Education), and Alison Reed (Libl Studies/Education)—all made Dean's List for Fall 2020. In order to qualify for the Dean's List, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5.Endicott College offers doctorate, master's, bachelor's, and associate degree programs at its campus on the coast of Beverly.
Also, from Essex, Emma DiZio, made Dean’s List for the fall semester at Simmons University
in Boston.To qualify for dean's list status, DiZio obtained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, based on 12 or more credit hours of work in classes using the letter grade system.Founded in 1899, Simmons has established a model of higher education that other colleges and universities are only recently beginning to adapt: the combination of education for leadership in high-demand professional fields with the intellectual foundation of the liberal arts.
Liam Crossen, of Manchester, has been named to Emerson College's Dean's List for the Fall 2020 semester. Crossen is majoring in Interdisciplinary and is a member of the Class of 2021. The requirement to make Emerson's Dean's List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.Based in Boston, opposite the historic Boston Common, Emerson College is focused on developing leadership in communication and the arts, a mission informed by liberal learning.
Local private boarding and day schools have also reported in on the success of their students.
Pingree School in Hamilton has announced its honors roll recipients for the first trimester of the 2020-2021 academic year.Honor roll is calculated at the end of each trimester on the basis of the grades earned during that trimester only. Students in the top 10 percent of each class earn High Honors; students in the second 10 percent of each class earn Honors; students in the third 10 percent of each class are placed on the Head of School's List. From Manchester, Teddy Delisio was placed on the Honor Roll, as was Ryan Clark, also of Manchester.
St. John’s Prep in Danvers recently announced the names of students who earned academic honors for the second quarter of the 2020–2021 school year. Students who qualified for the Headmaster’s List earned grades of A- or above in all courses; students who qualified for the Principal’s List earned grades of B+ or above in all courses; and students who qualified for the Honor Roll earned grades of B or above in all courses.
The following students were named to the academic honors list for the Second Quarter 2020–2021.
From Essex, Charles Larson(’27), Tucker Larson(’22), Samuel Phippen(’23). From Manchester, Hayden Byrne(’21),Cooper Davis(’24), and Mathis Riff(’27), have all made the Headmaster’s List at the school. For the Principal’s List, from Essex, Colton Friedlander ‘26 and William Kuhl ’24; Marco Bussone(’23) and Jameson Curran(’24). Finally, local students at St. John’s who made Honor Roll are, from Essex, Thomas Moulton(’22) and from Manchester, Cole Bourgeois(’23), Breccan Curran(‘26), Chase Davis(‘21), Peter Martin (’21), John Morton (’24), and Alexander Samiei(’21).
Congratulations to all. Send updates to us at erika.brown@thecricket.com.