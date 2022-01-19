Off At School And Doing Great

Local students off at school are halfway through the academic year, and we’re happy to see reporting that shows many are doing well and have achieved academic honors:
At Colgate University in Hamilton, NY, Emily Clark (Class of 2022) of Manchester has earned the spring 2021 semester Dean's Award for academic excellence. Clark is an Applied Math major. Students at Colgate who receive a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses earn the spring 2021 Dean's Award for Academic Excellence. Colgate is a leading American university for students who want classes with rigor, faculty with passion, and confidence in knowing they will learn how to thrive in work and life.
In Nashville at Belmont University, Manchester’s JiaLi Mulvey qualified for the fall 2021 Dean's List. Eligibility for her achievement is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C. Approximately 50 percent of Belmont's 7,076 undergraduate students qualified for the fall 2021 Dean's List. Belmont Provost Dr. Thomas Burns said, "Students achieving the Dean's List recognition at Belmont University are highly committed to success in their educational endeavors. They have clearly demonstrated a deep investment in their studies and in their future.” Belmont University consists of nearly 8,800 students who come from every state and 33 countries.
Manchester’s Bradlee Brooks was named to the Dean’s List for fall 2021 semester at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Ill. To earn Dean's List honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale. Wheaton College is a coeducational Christian liberal arts college noted for its rigorous academics, integration of faith and learning, and consistent ranking among the top liberal arts colleges in the country.
Back a little closer to home, Peter Coyne of Manchester completed his studies and graduated from the University of New Hampshire in Durham, NH in December 2021, earning a BS in Homeland Security. The University of New Hampshire, founded in 1866, is a world-class public research university with the feel of a New England liberal arts college. A land, sea, and space-grant university, UNH is the state's flagship public institution, enrolling 13,000 undergraduate and 2,500 graduate students. Congratulations Peter.
At the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, two local students achieved academic honors. Eve Feuerbach (of Manchester), a member of the Class of 2023 majoring in CIS-Health Studies and William Mulvaney, also of Manchester and a member of the Class of 2023, majoring in Economics and History each were named to the Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year.
The school is among the nation's leading liberal arts institutions and was founded in 1843. A highly selective, four-year, exclusively undergraduate college of 3,100 students, Holy Cross is renowned for offering a rigorous, personalized education in the Jesuit, Catholic tradition.
Local private boarding and day schools have also reported in on the success of their students.
St. John’s Prep School in Danvers recently announced the names of students who earned academic honors for the first quarter of the 2021–2022 school year. Students who qualified for the Headmaster’s List earned grades of A- or above in all courses; students who qualified for the Principal’s List earned grades of B+ or above in all courses; and students who qualified for the Honor Roll earned grades of B or above in all courses.
The following students were named to the academic honors list for the First Quarter 2021–2022. In Essex, Headmaster’s List: Samuel Appleyard ’26, Tucker Larson ’22, and Samuel Phippen ’23. Principal’s List: Doron Appleyard ’26 and Andrew Cort ’25. Honor Roll: Colton Friedlander ’26, William Kuhl ‘24 and Charles Larson ’27. In Manchester, Headmaster’s List: Breccan Curran ’26, William Kent ’25, Tucker Lawrence ’25, Mathis Riff ’27 and Samuel Roberts ’24. Principal’s List: Henry Coote ’24, Brody Duncan ’25, Benjamin Foley ’24 and Grant Magnuson ’25. Honor Roll: Jameson Curran ‘24 and Cooper Davis ’24.
Congratulations to all. Send updates to us at erika.brown@thecricket.com.