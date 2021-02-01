THE ACADEMIC YEAR is feeling different this year for local students who are “off” at college or university (or even boarding schools). But we’re happy to see reporting that shows many are doing well and achieving achieved academic honors:
At Bentley University, Annika Smith was named to the President’s List for the Fall 2020 trimester. The President’s List is the highest distinction Bentley confers for academic excellence in a single semester. To be named to the distinction, students must achieve a 3.7 grade point average with no grade below 3.0 to earn a place on the President’s List.
The 158-year-old Bryant University in Smithfield, RI sent word that Olivia Valenti, class of 2021, from Manchester has been named to the Deans' List for the fall 2020 semester for students that “demonstrated an unwavering commitment to academic excellence and achievement.” Congratulations to Olivia.
Peter Glidden, of Manchester, has been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester at Becker College, which was founded in 1784. Glidden is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
The Dean's List recognizes all full-time students (24 or more credit hours earned for the academic year; 12 minimum each semester - September through May) whose term grade point average is 3.50 or higher with no grade below a B- and no incomplete (I) or withdrawal/failing (WF) grades.
Founded in 1784, Becker College is an undergraduate and graduate, career-focused private college, providing a supportive and inclusive learning community that prepares graduates for their first to last careers.
In Durham, NH, the University of New Hampshire reports that he following local students have been named to its Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester: Zachary Edwards of Manchester, (high honors); Christopher Karras of Manchester, (high honors); Julia Potter of Manchester, (high honors); and Madison Litka of Manchester, (honors). UNH students are named to the Dean's List earn recognition through superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.
Likewise, two local Manchester residents have been named to the Fall 2020 semester Dean’s List at University of Delaware, earning a GPA of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester while enrolled as full-time students. They are Becka Hille-Tawater and Sarah Potter.
Frankyn Batista Herrera, of Manchester, has been named to the American International College (AIC) Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester. Dean's List students are full time students who have achieved a 3.3 to 4.0 GPA. AIC is a private, co-educational, doctoral granting institution located in Springfield, Massachusetts, comprising the School of Business, Arts and Sciences, the School of Education, and the School of Health Sciences that was founded in 1885.
Elizabeth Athanas from Manchester has been named to the Dean’s List for academic excellence for the 2020 fall semester at Springfield College, which was founded in 1885. Athanas has a primary major of Exploratory Studies. Criteria for inclusion the list are as follows: The student must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework for the term, exclusive of "P" grades. The student must not have any incompletes or missing grades in the designated term. The student must have a minimum semester grade average of 3.500 for the term.
Jackson Levendusky of Manchester has been placed on the Deans' Commendation List at Gettysburg College for outstanding academic achievement in the Spring 2020 semester. Founded in 1832, Gettysburg College is a four-year residential college of liberal arts and sciences with a strong academic tradition that includes Rhodes Scholars, a Nobel laureate and other distinguished scholars among its alumni.
Hannah White (class of 2022), has been named to the dean's list for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Vermont. White from Manchester, is in the College of Arts and Sciences. To be named to the dean's list at UVM, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school. UVM was founded in 1791.
Jonathan I Burbank of Manchester, a senior majoring in engineering and management, was named a Presidential Scholar for the Fall 2020 semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam, NY. As a private, national research university, Clarkson is a leader in technological education and sustainable economic development through teaching, scholarship, research and innovation. Presidential Scholars such as Jonathan must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade-point average and carry at least 14 credit hours.
And, finally, word has reached us about one local resident’s success at boarding school.
Carter Lockwood (class of 2022), of Manchester was named to the Fall 2020 Honors List at Pomfret School, an independent college preparatory school for boarding and day students in grades 9 through 12. To achieve this level of distinction, Carter earned a grade point average of at least 3.330 and received no grade lower than a B.
