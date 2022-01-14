Local students off at school are halfway through the academic year, and we’re happy to see reporting that shows many are doing well and have achieved academic honors:
At Clemson University in South Carolina, Claire Gendron made the school’s President’s List and Sophia Pomeroy made Dean’s List for the fall semester. Students at the college achieving a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale are considered for Dean’s List, and President’s list is for students who achieve a perfect 4.0. Both are from Manchester.
John Augustine Carlson, of Manchester was recognized on the Dean's List at Connecticut’s Norwich University for the Fall 2020 semester. Norwich University was founded in 1819 by Captain Alden Partridge of the U.S. Army and is the oldest private military college in the United States of America. Norwich is one of our nation's six senior military colleges and the birthplace of the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC).
Graduate Emily Clark Earns Dean's Award for Academic Excellence at Colgate University
HAMILTON, NY (12/21/2021) -- Emily Clark, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2022, has earned the spring 2021 Dean's Award for Academic Excellence.
Clark is a Applied Math major and a graduate of, from Manchester, MA (01944).
Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses earn the spring 2021 Dean's Award for Academic Excellence.
Colgate is a leading American university for students who want classes with rigor, faculty with passion, and confidence in knowing they will learn how to thrive in work and life. Colgate offers 56 majors and supports 25 Division I athletic teams on a campus of about 3,000 students in central New York.
Peter Coyne of Manchester, MA Graduates From the University of New Hampshire
DURHAM, NH (01/11/2022) -- Peter Coyne of Manchester, MA graduated from the University of New Hampshire in December 2021. He/she earned a BS in Homeland Security.
Students who received the honor Summa Cum Laude graduated with a GPA of 3.85-4.0: Students who received the honor of Magna Cum Laude graduated with a GPA of 3.65-3.84; and students who received the honor of Cum Laude graduated with a GPA of 3.50-3.64.
Students are only graduated after the Registrar's Office has certified that all degree requirements have been successfully completed. Participating in the commencement ceremony is the act of honoring and celebrating academic achievement.
The University of New Hampshire, founded in 1866, is a world-class public research university with the feel of a New England liberal arts college. A land, sea, and space-grant university, UNH is the state's flagship public institution, enrolling 13,000 undergraduate and 2,500 graduate students.
Local private boarding and day schools have also reported in on the success of their students.
St. John’s Prep School in Danvers recently announced the names of students who earned academic honors for the first quarter of the 2021–2022 school year. Students who qualified for the Headmaster’s List earned grades of A- or above in all courses; students who qualified for the Principal’s List earned grades of B+ or above in all courses; and students who qualified for the Honor Roll earned grades of B or above in all courses.
The following students were named to the academic honors list for the First Quarter 2021–2022. In Essex, Headmaster’s List: Samuel Appleyard ’26, Tucker Larson ’22, and Samuel Phippen ’23. Principal’s List: Doron Appleyard ’26 and Andrew Cort ’25. Honor Roll: Colton Friedlander ’26, William Kuhl ‘24 and Charles Larson ’27. In Manchester, Headmaster’s List: Breccan Curran ’26, William Kent ’25, Tucker Lawrence ’25, Mathis Riff ’27 and Samuel Roberts ’24. Principal’s List: Henry Coote ’24, Brody Duncan ’25, Benjamin Foley ’24 and Grant Magnuson ’25. Honor Roll: Jameson Curran ‘24 and Cooper Davis ’24.
Congratulations to all. Send updates to us at erika.brown@thecricket.com.