The academic year is feeling different this year for local students who are “off” at college or university (or even boarding schools). But we’re happy to see reporting that shows many are doing well and have achieved academic honors:
At the University of New Hampshire, Jacob Callahan and Julia Potter, both of Manchester, graduated on May 22. Callahan received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, Marketing. Potter graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish. Students who received the honor of summa cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0. Congratulations to both.
Manchester resident Olivia Valentigraduated with honors (Cum Laude) with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island. A longstanding Bryant tradition, commencement awards recognizing graduating seniors for distinguished achievements and contributions in several categories including academic excellence, leadership, and service were awarded. Valenti was one of just 42 students (of more than 800) who graduated with distinction. She received the George M. Parks Award for leadership qualities that have significantly enhanced the reputation of Bryant University. In addition, Valenti earned the Student Senate Service Award, presented to seven deserving graduating seniors in recognition of their outstanding service to the student body of Bryant University.
Stefan Karlberg Named to SNHU President's List
Stefan Karlberg of Manchester has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's Winter 2021 President's List. The winter term runs from January to May. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the President's List. Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 88-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults.
Julia Przesiek of Manchester graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in African studies-government and anthropology from St. Lawrence University as one of the more than 450 members of the university's Class of 2021, held Sunday, April 18. Founded in 1856, St. Lawrence University is a private, independent liberal arts institution of about 2,500 students located in Canton, New York. The educational opportunities at St. Lawrence inspire students and prepare them to be critical and creative thinkers, to find a compass for their lives and careers, and to pursue knowledge and understanding for the benefit of themselves, humanity and the planet.
Students helps raise Over $140k for the UVM Children's Hospital
Three local students attending University of Vermont have helped raise $140,814 for the University of Vermont Children's Hospital through active participation in RALLYTHON, UVM's annual year-long student-led fundraiser and 12-hour dance marathon in support of Vermont's local Children's Miracle Network Hospital. Maximilian Hahn, Ike Moloney, and Luke Schwartz, all from Manchester, raised between $100 and $249 each in the fundraiser. RALLYTHON took place on February 22, 2020, and students heard stories from patient families treated at the UVM Children's Hospital and engaged with champions—current and past patients of the hospital, while fundraising, participating in games, and dancing until the final reveal their annual fundraising total. Since 1791, the University of Vermont has worked to move humankind forward.
Local private boarding and day schools have also reported in on the success of their students.
St. John’s Prep recently announced the names of students who earned academic honors for the third quarter of the 2020–2021 school year.
Students who qualified for the Headmaster’s List earned grades of A- or above in all courses; students who qualified for the Principal’s List earned grades of B+ or above in all courses; and students who qualified for the Honor Roll earned grades of B or above in all courses.
The following students were named to the academic honors list for the Third Quarter 2020–2021. From Essex, Tucker Larson '22 and Charles Larson '27 were named to Headmaster’s List; Colton Friedlander '26, William Kuhl '24, and Samuel Phippen '23 were named to Principal’s List; and Thomas Moulton '22 was named to Honor Roll. In Manchester, Cole Bourgeois '23, Hayden Byrne '21, Breccan Curran '26, and Mathis Riff '27 were named to Headmaster’s List; Cooper Davis '24 and Samuel Roberts '24 were named to Principal’s List. Henry Coote '24
Jameson Curran '24, Chase Davis '21, Luke Magnuson '21, Peter Martin '21, John Morton '24, Connor Queenan '22, and Maximillian Samiei '23 all made Honor Roll.