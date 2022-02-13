Local students off at school are halfway through the academic year, and we’re happy to see reporting that shows many are doing well and have achieved academic honors:
At the University of New Hampshire in Durham, NH, Manchester residents Logan Patrick (High Honors) and Christopher Karras (Honors) were named to UNH’s Fall Dean’s List. Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0., with students earing a 3.65 to 3.84 average receiving high honors and those with a grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors. Congratulations to both.
About Norwich University in Connecticut, Kasandra Xhalia of Essex has been recognized on the Dean's list at Norwich University for the Fall 2021 semester, which means as a full-time undergraduate student, she earned a semester grade point average of at least 3.40. Norwich University was founded in 1819 by Captain Alden Partridge of the U.S. Army and is the oldest private military college in the United States of America and one of our nation's six senior military colleges and the birthplace of the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC).
At Hamilton College in Clinton, NY, Hollis Mann and Jackson Strout of Manchester were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester. Mann, a sophomore, graduated from Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School and Strout, also a sophomore, is a graduate of Williston Northampton School. To be named to the Dean's List at Hamilton, a student must have carried throughout the semester a course load of four or more graded credits with an average of 3.5 or above. Originally founded in 1793 as the Hamilton-Oneida Academy, Hamilton College offers an open curriculum that gives students the freedom to shape their own liberal arts education within a research- and writing-intensive framework.
Manchester’s Finnian Carlson dean's list for the Fall 2021 semester at Quinnipiac University. To qualify for the dean's list, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 with no grade lower than C. Full-time students must complete at least 14 credits in a semester, with at least 12 credits that have been graded on a letter grade basis to be eligible. Part-time students must complete at least six credits during a semester. Quinnipiac is a private, coeducational, nonsectarian institution located 90 minutes north of New York City and two hours from Boston. The university enrolls 9,715 students in 110-degree programs through its Schools of Business, Communications, Education, Engineering, Health Sciences, Law, Medicine, Nursing and the College of Arts and Sciences.
Jake Donovan, a Manchester resident majoring in Business Administration, received dean's list distinction at Northeastern University, where students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career to secure dean’s list recognition. Founded in 1898, Northeastern is a global research university and the recognized leader in experience-powered lifelong learning.
Endicott College, the first college in the U.S. to require internships of its students, announced local Dean's List students for the Fall 2021 semester. From Essex, the following students achieved Dean’s List at Endicott College: Emily Fossa, Libl Studies/Education, daughter of Wendy Fossa and Joseph Fossa; Holly Fossa, Nursing, also daughter of Wendy Fossa and Joseph Fossa; Luke Gjerde, Biology/Biotechnology, son of Lydia Rundell-Gjerde and Eric Gjerde; and Alison Reed, Libl Studies/Education, daughter of Kimberly Reed and Sean Reed. In Manchester, Grace Porter, Psychology, daughter of TinaMarie Colella made the college’s dean’s list for Fall, 2021. In order to qualify for the Dean's List, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below "C," have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester. Endicott College offers doctorate, master's, bachelor's, and associate degree programs at its campus on the scenic coast of Beverly, Mass., with additional sites online and at U.S. and international locations.
Manchester’s Max Elwell was named to Worcester Polytechnic Institute's (WPI) Dean's List for academic excellence for the fall 2021 semester. Elwell is a member of the class of 2024 majoring in Chemical Engineering. A total of 2,054 undergraduate students achieved the criteria required for WPI's fall 2021 Dean's List. The criteria for the WPI Dean's List differs from that of most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average (GPA). Instead, WPI defines the Dean's List by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects. WPI, a global leader in project-based learning, is a distinctive, top-tier technological university founded in 1865 on the principle that students learn most effectively by applying the theory learned in the classroom to the practice of solving real-world problems. Recognized by the National Academy of Engineering with the 2016 Bernard M. Gordon Prize for Innovation in Engineering and Technology Education, WPI's pioneering project-based curriculum engages undergraduates in solving important scientific, technological, and societal problems throughout their education and at more than 50 project centers around the world. WPI offers more than 70 bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs across 17 academic departments in science, engineering, technology, business, the social sciences, and the humanities and arts. Its faculty and students pursue groundbreaking research to meet ongoing challenges in health and biotechnology; robotics and the internet of things; advanced materials and manufacturing; cyber, data, and security systems; learning science; and more.
Congratulations to all. Send updates to us at erika.brown@thecricket.com.