Tuesday night’s nor’easter was predicted, yet it came on with surprising ferocity, bringing hurricane-force winds and rains to Massachusetts and Cape Ann.
So far, more than 600,000 homes in New England had power outages, including approximately 66 percent of residents are without electricity. National Grid has advised that crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible, and didn't provide a specific timetable for when power will be completely restored, but it may take several days.
Manchester Police Chief Todd Fitzgerald said several areas were closed due to fallen trees, poles and power lines: Magnolia Avenue, Mill and Forest Streets, the west end of Bennett Street and Forster Road at Jersey Lane. Drivers are advised to use caution and seek alternate routes.
Residents are reminded to stay away from all downed power lines and never go near or touch them for any reason. Residents should report any outages or downed power lines to National Grid and 800-465-1212 or through the company’s website.
Fitzgerald also said the following locations are open 24/7 to any resident seeking shelter from the storm or wishing to charge their devices:
- Manchester-by-the-Sea Police Station Conference Room, 10 Central St.
- Town Hall Room 7, 10 Central St. Residents should check-in at the police station to gain access to the room after 5 p.m.
Additionally, residents are asked to check on family, friends and neighbors, especially the elderly, those who live alone, those with medical conditions and those who may need additional assistance during the storm.