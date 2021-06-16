Please take notice that a Pre-Town Meeting will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 to discuss the Warrant for the Annual Town Meeting scheduled for June 21.  This will be a virtual meeting.  Join the Zoom meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/91018132407?pwd=aGpxOGROZE5JWmJQazlLa0hFcEFXdz09

Meeting ID:  910 1813 2047

Passcode:  414164

Dial by Phone:  1-646-558-8656 US

This notice with the link above will be posted on the moderator’s page on the Town website.

The purpose of the Pre-Town Meeting is to consider procedural questions and enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of Town Meeting.  We will not discuss the substance of articles.  I encourage Town officials and sponsors of articles to attend, and all residents are welcome.  The meeting will begin promptly at 9 a.m., so I ask that everyone join a few minutes early.

Those who are unable to attend the Pre-Town Meeting and have questions about procedural issues are welcome to call me at 978-526-4229, or to send me an e-mail message addressed to awilson@spyrockhill.net

Alan Wilson, Town Moderator