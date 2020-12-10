As the health ambassador for ME Regional High School, sophomore Charlotte Lawrence is focused on raising awareness about issues that may impact the health. This year, not surprisingly, understanding COVID-19’s impact on all aspects of health has become “the” challenge, and opportunity. In this, the first in a series of articles on health and medicine for The Cricket, Lawrence interviewed Dr. David Fulton, head of Cardiology at Boston Children’s Hospital to learn how the pandemic has impacted the heart health of his patients.
Q: Hello Dr. Fulton. Thank you for sitting down with me for this. To start off, how has the pandemic changed the way you approach and practice cardiology?
A: It was interesting. I have not actually been back in the hospital since March 13th; we scheduled only surgeries that were urgent, minimized our testing because we wanted to minimize contact, both for the patients as well as the providers. And then, because of limitations with in-person connections, changed our in-person clinic visits to virtual visits.
Q: How have the Zoom virtual visits been?
A: The medicine is easy, but this [Zoom] technology is challenging. What I think has been a positive of these virtual visits is that really, nobody's late for their appointments. They don't have to worry about finding the clinic, parking, costs, time spent in travel. All of those things are really positive.
The challenge is that while I can still speak to lots of families face-to-face virtually, I can't do an actual physical examination, and for cardiology, that means I can’t listen to the patient’s heart. For the last two years, I've been using an electronic stethoscope that captures the heart’s sounds on recordings, and I thought this might be a great tool to use for virtual visits. [Once we confirm the data is valid], I’d like to explore sending devices to families, so that while we're seeing the patients in a virtual visit, they can actually record the sounds. And, [now that patients have experienced virtual visits], I don’t know how many people are going to be willing to come in to see us in person when the pandemic ends. So, we have to keep the lines of technology open.
Q: Have you noticed any changes in the landscape of people's cardiac health since the pandemic has started in March?
In adults, if somebody has chest pain, it's pretty easy to convince yourself that it's not heart-related if you don't want to seek medical attention. And so, people, theoretically, with serious health issues that might've been signaled by symptoms, have been in some cases reluctant to seek help; I think that that's a problem. I can't quantify it for you, but I know by talking to adult providers that they've been concerned about people delaying the need for medical attention.
Q: We’ve heard of people with COVID-19 also having heart inflammation. What does that mean for one's health, and how can it be treated?
We've found in a proportion of cases, specifically adults, the organ effects of COVID have been in multiple areas. Some of those involve the lung, the blood vessels, and the heart tissue itself, and in a number of cases, you can find inflammatory changes in the heart muscle, by virtually either looking at some blood tests that suggest it or by specific imaging tests that can show abnormal heart function. That has led, in a number of cases in adults, to mortality, and certainly, that's a concern, not only for the near term, but assuming if people respond to their therapy and improve, there are long-term consequences that may be the heart muscle has been partially damage to the extent that they may have limitations in the future. Inflammation in the heart is not trivial, even in children.
Next week in Part II of my interview with Dr. Fulton, we discuss tips for exercise, diet and maintaining strong cardiac health at any age.