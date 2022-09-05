Stuart Siegel Schooner Adventure

Stuart B. Siegel, executive director at Schooner Adventure.  Here, at the wheel with daughter. (Courtesy photo)

COVID brought countless challenges to local museums.  But it also marked a shift in leadership at some key museums on Cape Ann, with new directors taking the administrative helm at the Essex Shipbuilding Museum, the Manchester Historical Museum, and the Schooner Adventure in Gloucester.  It's brought a new sense of energy and a fresh perspective on the local museums.  Let's get to know Stuart Siegel of the Schooner Adventure ...

STUART SIEGEL was named executive director of Gloucester’s Schooner Adventure in April.  He’d arrived from across the country, but in many ways his life on Cape Ann and his role at Adventure feels like coming home. 

Schooner Adventure.jpg

Schooner Adventure during the Gloucester Schooner Festival.  (Photo: Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce)