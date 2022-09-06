p_6 Museum New Blood_Robert Booth.jpg

COVID brought countless challenges to local museums.  But it also marked a shift in leadership at some key museums on Cape Ann, with new directors taking the administrative helm at the Essex Shipbuilding Museum, the Manchester Historical Museum, and the Schooner Adventure in Gloucester.  It's brought a new sense of energy and a fresh perspective on the local museums.  Let's get to know Stuart Siegel ...

ROBERT BOOTH stepped in as interim director of the Manchester Historical Museum in April after the museum’s then-director, Beth Welin, departed to manage the archives at Hammond Castle Museum. 