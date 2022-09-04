p_6 Museum New Blood_KD Montgomery 2022.jpg

KD Montgomery at the Essex Shipbuilding Museum.

COVID brought countless challenges to local museums.  But it also marked a shift in leadership at some key museums on Cape Ann, with new directors taking the administrative helm at the Essex Shipbuilding Museum, the Manchester Historical Museum, and the Schooner Adventure in Gloucester.  It's brought a new sense of energy and a fresh perspective on the local museums.  Let's get to know KD Montgomery ...

KD MONTGOMERY arrived at the Essex Shipbuilding Museum in 2021, and she wasted no time making things happen at the 85-year-old museum.

