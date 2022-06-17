The Board of Health (BOH) is implementing a new process for the collection of household hazardous waste. The disposal industry continues to go through significant changes, including consolidations and we have had to adapt along the way as well. Our previous vendor for collecting hazardous waste is no longer available, but the good news is that, thanks to some resourceful work by BOH staff Ellen Lufkin, a new vendor has been secured and will be offering more frequent and more convenient service.
The first, of three household hazardous waste collection days for this year, will be held Wednesday, June 22. This new service will provide direct pick-up of the waste from your home. Our new vendor, ACV Environmental will provide this new door-to-door service, eliminating the need for residents to transport their items. Pre-registration is required and can be done online (link is also available from the BOH page on the Town’s website):
The new collection service will be jointly funded by both the BOH and participating residents. When you register for a pick-up, you will be asked to identify the type of waste you have (old oil-based paints, solvents, oils, fuels, pesticides, etc.) and the estimated quantity either in gallons or pounds. Resident payments are based on the quantity of waste you have to dispose. The cost is $40.00 for 1-3 gallons or pounds, $52.00 for 4-10 gallons or pounds and $70.00 for 11-25 gallons or pounds. You pay online as part of your registration. The Town is covering the set-up and administrative costs involved for each of the collection days.
The new service has worked quite successfully in other communities. While more expensive than our previous vendor, the new service is significantly more convenient and is being offered multiple times a year rather than just once.
Properly removing household hazardous waste from the environment is an important responsibility of every household. Many household products are quite toxic and can cause environmental harm if improperly thrown out. Take a look at the items that are listed for hazardous waste collection – you might be surprised to see what is there.
Throwing something “away” is a bit of a misnomer. “Away” is a place – away from you but not someone else. And pollution travels -- in water, up and down food chains, in the air we breathe. By properly disposing of any hazardous materials you have in your home you are doing your part to help keep toxic waste out of the environment. The BOH is pleased to be offering a more frequent and more convenient way for you to manage your hazardous waste.
Residents who have questions regarding this new household hazardous waste collection program may reach out to Ellen Lufkin at the Board of Health Office at 978-526-7385 or lufkine@manchester.ma.us.