Last year, the indoor track season was held outdoors in between the traditional winter and spring seasons – a unique one-off season named “Fall II” that the track athletes shared with the football and cheering squads – due to COVID-related concerns. When the current season kicked off on December 12, the hope was that with the squads returning indoors during the traditional seasonal window in the winter season would signal a return to a more normal schedule. Alas, that was not to be.