Golf Club

Golf Club 

For Bill Melvin, returning to Manchester to coach the same sport he played in high school in the same town where he played, marks a special kind of homecoming.

“I’ve coached other sports, coached in Gloucester,” explains Melvin, who this season will take over for Hollis French as head coach of the Manchester Essex golf team.  “I played at Manchester High School, and helped out as an assistant with this team last year.  Being head coach here is like coming home for me.”

2022 ME Hornets Golf Bill Melvin 083022_1.JPG

ME Hornets Golf's new head coach, Bill Melvin.
2022 ME Hornets Golf_Essex County083022_13.JPG
2022 ME Hornets Golf_Essex County083022_11.JPG
2022 ME Hornets Golf_Essex County083022_6.JPG

Jason Brisbois has covered Cape Ann sports and features for more than 15 years. He would be happy to hear from you with comments or questions at jason@thecricket.com