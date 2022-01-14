The Board of Selectmen and Conservation Commission recently formed a new task force that will focus on protecting critical water resources in Manchester-by-the-Sea. The Town is seeking volunteers from the community to be part of this specialized group who share an interest in preserving the local water supply for today and future generations.

The Water Resources Protection Task Force will meet for approximately 18 months to collect and study evidence. However, short-term contributions would also be appreciated. Those with specific experience in water resources, hydrology, environmental law, planning, climate science, organic chemistry, zoning or project management would be a helpful addition.