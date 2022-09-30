On a stunning last week at Tuck’s Point, Coldwell Banker’s Nannie Winslow was the center of attention at a lively party thrown in her honor to celebrate that, after 44 years with the company, she is retiring as one of the area’s most successful real estate brokers.
Winslow began as a broker in 1974 at the Benjamin C. Tower Associates in Beverly Farms and moved in 1978 to be one of the first brokers at Hunneman Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate in Manchester and was featured in the Cricket with the owners Bob Mintern and Joe Leonard. In 2002, Winslow was honored as one of Coldwell Banker’s “Exceptional People” at the Boston Park Plaza, attended by more than 1,000 people. Last week, Coldwell Banker Manchester Office VP Alice Miller hosted the party, which was marked by a wide spectrum of people in the business, from all brokerages. It’s a signal that admiration for Nannie Winslow is an equal opportunity affair.