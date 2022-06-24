Music in the Park is back for its second decade running. The summer concert series kicked off on Tuesday, June 21 with a performance from Deep Blue C Studio Orchestra at Masconomo Park.
Families and friends enjoyed performances of romantically-themed throwback hits. Kids enjoyed free face painting and played on the lawn.
Residents can look forward to a summer filled with swing music, eighties tunes, vintage hits, reggae, R&B, and Beatles and Grateful Dead tribute bands.
Concerts will take place from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday nights at Masconomo Park, where attendees can set up blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy a picnic dinner from home or a downtown restaurant.
In the case of inclement weather, check the Manchester Parks & Recreation Facebook page or call 978-526-6429.
Music in the Park 2022 Schedule
Tuesday, June 28 — Studio Two Tribute Band - Beatles Tribute
Tuesday, July 5 — Cape Ann Big Band - vocal and instrumental standards from the Golden era of swing, pop tunes and show-tunes from popular films
** This concert is part of the Fourth of July MBTS Events
Tuesday, July 12 — Spike the Punch - Boston Cover Band
Tuesday, July 19 — Fast Times - 80s music
Tuesday, July 26 — Lisa Love Experience - Today’s & Yesterday’s Hits
Tuesday, August 2 — Conscious Reggae - Good vibes and good music
Tuesday, August 9 — Live Dead - Grateful Dead Tribute Band
Tuesday, August 16 — East Coast Soul - Funk Soul and R&B