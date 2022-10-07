The annual report ranks Montserrat in 22nd place in Top Performers in the Social Mobility category and 28th place for Regional Colleges (North) category.
This is the first year that Montserrat has been ranked by the magazine, which in the past has not ranked the majority of stand-alone colleges of art and design.
Dr. Kurt T. Steinberg, president of Montserrat College of Art, said, “Our students are the next generation of innovators who are the next witnesses to truth. Our students are given great responsibility to continue the legacy of hundreds of years of artists, designers, and artist educators. The continuation of that legacy is their calling and undertaking as creative people.”
Montserrat was the first art college in the US to require internships of their art and design students. Since then, said Steinberg, the college has added an equally valuable mentoring program for our graduating seniors, helping to create career pathways.
U.S. News groups colleges into categories based on the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, which it calls the most widely accepted classification system in U.S. higher education.
Montserrat College of Art is a private, residential college of visual art educating the designers, artists, entrepreneurs for a rapidly changing world that requires creative solutions to new challenges. At the intersection of art, design and technology, the college offers three international programs, 12 concentrations and a required internship program. Montserrat alumni are employed by some of the country's biggest brands including Disney, Puma, Hasbro and more.
