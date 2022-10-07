Montserrat

Beverly’s Montserrat College of Art made top 50 rankings in two categories of US News & World Report’s 2023 listings of top colleges.

 GraVoc Inc.

Montserrat College of Art has been recognized as one of the top colleges in the region by U.S. News & World Reportearning rankings in the publication’s 2023 Best Colleges issue.

The annual report ranks Montserrat in 22nd place in Top Performers in the Social Mobility category and 28th place for Regional Colleges (North) category.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.