Montserrat’s annual auction, Artrageous, benefiting student scholarship has become a signature spring event on the North Shore.
This year’s auction is co-chaired by Beverly-residents Maureen and Paul Trefry and Martha and John Sutyak and will be held at Brookwood School on Friday, June 17 (catering by Fireside Catering).
Tickets are still available and can be found at Montserrat’s website.
The evening features live and silent auctions including spectacular works by Montserrat alumni, students, faculty, as well as celebrated artists from across the country. Alongside the static work, Montserrat’s accomplished students will be creating experimental art “in-the-moment.” The offerings in this year’s auction includes photos, paintings, prints, sculpture, jewelry and experiences—such as a stay in scenic Sardinia, Italy.
Montserrat College of Art is a private, residential college of visual art educating the designers, artists, entrepreneurs for a rapidly changing world that requires creative solutions to new challenges. Montserrat alumni are employed by some of the country's biggest brands including Disney, Puma, Hasbro and more.