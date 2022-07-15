Crafternoon Girls

Crafternoon Girls 

This past Wednesday afternoon kids and adults alike turned out for the Manchester library’s first summer “Crafternoon.” Outside on the library lawn bucket hats, t-shirts and book totes were tie dyed every which way. The messy fun wrapped up with an amazing sundae bar thanks to Captain Dusty’s and library teen reading and events organizer Maile Black who supplied a wild assortment of sweet goodies to pile on top. What a fantastic way to spend a summer afternoon. Next up – Indigo dyeing and cupcake design on July 20. Look for details on the library website.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.