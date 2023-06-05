MERSD_Theresa Whitman

ME Regional School Committee Chairman Theresa Whitman speaking to members of the Essex BOS Monday night.

Ahead of a deadline to address a $781K approval gap in the Manchester Essex Regional School District's FY24 operating budget, the district's School Committee will vote on exactly which recommendation to bring to voters later this month. 

"There are no good choices here," School Committee Vice Chair Chris Reed said in a working session last Thursday.  "We're considering the best of the worst options."

MERSD Budget_white.jpg
MBTS 2023 ATM_Beaudoin.jpg

MERSD Superintendent Pamela Beaudoin
MERSD FY24 Compromise Budget ($780,894 in Reductions).png
MERSD FY24_percentages.png