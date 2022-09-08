Manchester Essex Regional School District has always done well in Boston Magazine’s annual rankings of public schools in the Greater Boston area, but typically the district ranks between #10 and #20, depending on the year, with the “Ws” (Weston, Wellesely, Wayland, Winchester) nearly always dominating the top spots. This year, MERSD jumped to Number 4 on the list, a real plum for the Manchester and Essex communities. The rankings are based MCAS and SAT scores, among other things. Which schools performed better than MERSD? Weston was at the top, followed by Winchester, and Hingham. Rounding out the top ten following MERSD is (in order) Wayland, Acton-Boxborough, Wellesley, Lincoln-Sudbury, Dover-Sherborn and Littleton.
Check out the full listing HERE.