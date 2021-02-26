MERSD Preschool is an integrated program where children of all abilities have an opportunity to learn socially, intellectually, and physically through a developmentally appropriate and nurturing environment.
The integrated preschool program is designed to serve three to five-year-old children in Manchester and Essex. It is located in the Memorial Elementary School, which re-opens with two state of the art preschool classrooms in fall 2021.
The preschool follows the district’s school calendar.
If you would like to enroll your child in the program, contact Rosie Read at 978-525-6060 or email her at readr@mersd.org to request a slot for next year.
Complete Information including deadlines: https://www.mersd.org/Page/1560