Tuesday’s Manchester Essex Regional School District Committee meeting was the second public hearing to review the district’s tentative $28.89 FY23 comprehensive budget, scheduled to be finalized as early as next week.
Going into the budget season late last year, the initial draft operating budget targeted a 3.5 percent increase—the annual goal supported by both Essex and Manchester.
Early drafts last month came in at 3.43 percent but this week, the School Committee learned the administration trimmed the budget to a 2.78 percent increase, which translates to district annual spending growth of 3.25 percent and apportionment growth for Manchester of 1.98 percent and Essex 4.21 percent.
This year, the district faced incredible challenges, starting with COVID-related expenses (most of which have and will continue to be covered with federal and state grants). But the biggest challenges remain in areas beyond the district’s control: healthcare insurance for staff and retirees, and mandated tuition coverage of students placed out of district for special needs.
Another challenge isn’t about budget but rather assessments between the towns. For the third year in a row, Essex’s assessment based on the regionalization formula is higher this year. In the last year, the Essex Board of Selectmen and the Essex Finance Committee have struggled to manage the unpredictable nature of these assessments, and factor it into the town’s overall operating budget. In the past, Manchester has faced the same issue.
There is a three year smoothing mechanism in the apportionment formula (set forth in the Regional Agreement) so while enrollment can’t be controlled or predicted, it can be monitored and forecasted.
Superintendent Pamela Beaudoin and District Operations and Finance Director Avi Urbas, when presenting the budget, said the district entered the budget season with a $983,000 gap. On Tuesday, they reported that through cutting and deferring some expenses, the administration was able to close that gap to approximately $700,000, enabling the district to meet the goal this year. But, Beaudoin said, continued program cuts and tapping of district reserve funds required to meet the goal each year is causing a larger challenge she said will have to be addressed, especially since the district’s bond rating is dependent upon a strong, untapped reserve fund.
Healthy well managed reserves also serve as the district's emergency fund to deal with unexpected expenses like COVID, or a failed boiler. They are also the source of funding for planned capital projects like the Essex Elementary Playground and the planned turf field replacement. (The turf fields that were scheduled for replacement this year will be deferred until the operational budget is stabilized, said Beaudoin.)
The good news is both towns are keenly aware of the long-term challenge, and the working group comprised of School Committee members, Manchester BOS and Finance Committee members, and their counterparts in Essex will be working hard this year to effectively address underlying problems. The School Committee will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 1.
On to Monday’s Manchester Planning Board, where the state’s new “40A” downtown multifamily zoning requirement for 175 Massachusetts “MBTA communities” was addressed after Chairman Ronald Mastrogiacomo said the board has receive a run of emails and calls concerned with what it is, and what it means for Manchester. The bill associated with the mandate is part of the “Housing Choice” reform bill passed one year ago, in January 2021, to loosen local voting thresholds on local zoning to address the state’s housing shortage.
Last month, the Massachusetts Dept. of Housing and Community Development released draft guidelines for the part of that bill impacting MBTA communities, which includes Manchester and Essex (which is categorized as “MBTA adjacent”).
The 175 MBTA communities have until the end of 2024 to establish (or opt out of) a local zoning ordinance or bylaw that provides for at least one “district of reasonable size” located within a half mile radius of an MBTA station in which multifamily housing is permitted as of right. Draft guidelines from DHCD included 50 acres as the reasonable size and the density specified in the zone is up to 15 units per acre.
Town Planner Sue Brown said there will be significant opportunity for community input and engagement on this issue as the town moves to officially respond to the state’s mandate. A public presentation by the BOS and submittal of a "Community Information Form" is required by May 2, 2022 to be in compliance and eligible for identified state funding. The town has until July 1, 2023 to finalize and action plan and until Dec. 31 2024 to get that plan passed.
The state is offering consulting help to impacted towns to support the process. “An appropriate timeline to do this work,” said Sue Brown.
Planning Board member Laura Tenny said she supported consulting help so Manchester residents can really understand that a district like this might mean, specifically, for their own downtown. “All of this is rather abstract for residents right now,” she said.
Brown said some of Manchester’s General District already has a housing density that meets or far exceeds the 15 units per acre recommendation. For instance, she said, apartment buildings at 1-3 Central Street across from Town Hall translate to 92 units per acre. 12 Summer Street, the town’s housing development across from the MBTA station, is similarly more dense than the 40A multifamily zone guidelines. So is a 29-unit apartment building on Powder House Lane, also within a half mile of the MBTA station, which is more dense than 15 units per acre.
Chris Olney of the Planning Board said the prospect of a new downtown multifamily zone should be seen as an opportunity, and the hearings will do a lot to dispel misconceptions about it.
“The state is not mandating housing. The state is mandating a zone which would allow housing,” said Olney. “We should be thinking about this an opportunity to revitalize the businesses and the downtown which have been struggling.”
In Essex, the new mandated zoning district is likely moot. Currently, the Essex Planning Board is well into an assessment of the town’s entire zoning mix, with the idea of building on the new Downtown Zoning District passed at its 2021 Annual Town Meeting that already allows both multifamily use and multi-use development (retail/commercial/residential in one unit) as a matter of right.
The town will finalize its town wide zoning bylaw by Spring, 2023.
