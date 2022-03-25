The Manchester Essex Regional High School cast and crew of "Oh, What A Tangled Web" by John R. Carroll, competed last weekend against five other area schools at DramaFest, hosted at Beverly Middle School over the weekend.
Reports were that all schools were exuberant to be back together competing in real life, post a long stretch of COVID shutdown. “Such incredible performances by our fellow competing schools,” said Gianna Baglioni, a teacher at ME Regional High School. “SO much talent and energy to be had. The ‘spirit’ of the Arts is truly reawakened this year!”
Manchester-Essex was presented with the highest regarded "team" award, given by the leaders and Stage Manager running the festival, for being the most polite, professional and easiest school to work with, “The Stage Managers Award.”
In addition, the following students won “Outstanding Excellence in Acting or Tech Awards,” including Nicholas Haley (Lighting), Ava Doane (Acting), Owen O'Leary (Acting), Gelsey McCue (Acting), and Wyeth Takayesu (Acting).
In two weeks, the team is headed to DramaFest Finals.