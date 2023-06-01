MBTS_Lead.jpeg

This week, locals in Manchester and Essex woke up to the perfect day for a holiday when on Monday, May 29, the weather was clear and sun-filled making it the perfect morning to remember veterans who were lost in US wars.

In Manchester, formal ceremonies began early, just after 9 a.m. at the Manchester American Legion Amaral-Bailey Post 113 for the annual Waterside Service with an invocation and benediction by Rabbi Judith Epstein before the service remembers those veterans lost at sea. 

MBTS_Mem Elementary ceremony20230526_5.JPG
Essex_ceremony.jpeg