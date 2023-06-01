This week, locals in Manchester and Essex woke up to the perfect day for a holiday when on Monday, May 29, the weather was clear and sun-filled making it the perfect morning to remember veterans who were lost in US wars.
In Manchester, formal ceremonies began early, just after 9 a.m. at the Manchester American Legion Amaral-Bailey Post 113 for the annual Waterside Service with an invocation and benediction by Rabbi Judith Epstein before the service remembers those veterans lost at sea.
Then, the Legion ceremony with a salute to departed comrades and trumpet taps is played before the parade began and wound through town before stopping at Rosedale Cemetery. The ceremony at Rosedale was well attended. Legion Commander Allan Kirker offered the welcome and the familiar ceremony included the recitation of Flanders Field (and response recitation to Flanders Field), the naming of those who made the Supreme Sacrifice and the keynote address by the Rabbi Epstein.
In Essex, members of the public attended the town’s service, which began at 11 a.m. at Shepard Memorial Park on Martin Street. As it does every year, the Essex Veteran Association organized a color guard, and honor guard/firing squad and led the laying of flowers at the memorial stones in the park.
The day was preceded by three Manchester Essex Regional School District. The honor guard began last Friday with a ceremony at Manchester Memorial School, followed by a well-attended ceremony at Essex Elementary School before an afternoon ceremony at ME Regional High School.