WEDNESDAY | 8:45 a.m.
In anticipation of Arbor Day today, Friends of Manchester Trees (FOMT), Memorial School Fifth grade class and MBTS Town Tree Warden Tom Henderson planted a Princeton Elm near the Memorial School tennis courts.
Manchester is in its 30th year as a Tree City USA. Donations funded purchase of the tree and Cicoria Tree Service donated the planting work.
This spring a team including Tom Henderson, George Smith, Isabella Bates and Sandy Bodmer-Turner oversaw the planting of 25 other trees—13 of them commemorative trees—including flowering trees like Kousa Dogwood, Tulip Trees, Magnolia, Stewartia and a Yellowwood for one of FOMT founding members, Polly Townsend.
The new trees can are at the town’s cemeteries, Winthrop Field and the Fireman’s Memorial, among other spots. Clara B Winthrop Charitable Trust and the CPA funded the effort.