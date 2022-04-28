Arbor Day Memorial School 2022

Fifth Grader Devin Peavey Plants A Tree With MBTS Tree Warden Tom Henderson

 Erika Brown

WEDNESDAY | 8:45 a.m.

In anticipation of Arbor Day today, Friends of Manchester Trees (FOMT), Memorial School Fifth grade class and MBTS Town Tree Warden Tom Henderson planted a Princeton Elm near the Memorial School tennis courts. 

Manchester is in its 30th year as a Tree City USA.  Donations funded purchase of the tree and Cicoria Tree Service donated the planting work. 

This spring a team including Tom Henderson, George Smith, Isabella Bates and Sandy Bodmer-Turner oversaw the planting of 25 other trees—13 of them commemorative trees—including flowering trees like Kousa Dogwood, Tulip Trees, Magnolia, Stewartia and a Yellowwood for one of FOMT founding members, Polly Townsend.

The new trees can are at the town’s cemeteries, Winthrop Field and the Fireman’s Memorial, among other spots. Clara B Winthrop Charitable Trust and the CPA funded the effort.

