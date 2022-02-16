The Board of Health would like to provide this brief summary of BOH/BOS meeting November 18 – specifically with regard to the agenda item “Indoor Mask Mandate” for MBTS. The MBTS public health nurse presented the current and recent COVID-19 case data (slight uptick in numbers to 17, with 14 vaccinated) – and current vaccine statistics: 44 percent of the five- to 11-year-olds have already received their first dose of COVID-19-vaccine, and booster clinics for the eligible (elderly) population are readily available in the area. It was stated that this trend makes the BOH hopeful that the mask mandate can be lifted soon, since the original intent of the mask mandate was (and is) to protect the still vulnerable population in town from exposures outside of school.