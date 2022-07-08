ME Mariners Annual Equipment Raffle will hold its draw on August 8 at the American Legion. The Raffle is limited to 100 tickets and cash prices range from a first prize of $1200 to a sixth place prize of $100. Contact Craige McCoy or any Mariners player for tickets. The ME team is presently in third place in the ITL Baseball Twilight League, which is the oldest amateur league in the country.
The Mariners have won the championship six out of the last seven years. The team consists of college, and high school players. Mariners play home games @ the Essex Field, on Tuesdays. to read more about the ITL, go to the web site ITL Baseball.com. Please support the Manchester/Essex Mariners