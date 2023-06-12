The Manchester Essex varsity high school lacrosse team traveled to Nantucket on Sunday, June 11th for the round of 8 playoff game. This is a picture of the team after defeating Nantucket 10-4. The Hornets move on to face Ipswich on Wednesday, June 14 at 6pm at Whittier Tech High School in Haverhill.
ME Hornets Varsity Lacrosse Defeats Nantucket 10-4; Onto Ipswich!
- Photo: Abby Levendusky
