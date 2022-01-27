Beals and Thomas, an engineering and architectural company in Southborough, was chosen Wednesday night by the Manchester Zoning Board of Appeals to handle peer reviews for both the environmental plans and the engineering and site plans for the proposed apartment complex at Shingle Hill.
Beals and Thomas was the only company to apply to put together the peer review for the engineering and site plan for the 136-unit apartment proposal, known as The Sanctuary, which would be located off School Street, opposite the entrance of Atwater Avenue.
Beals and Thomas, along with two other companies, Beta and BFC, had applied to do the environmental peer review.
Developer Geoffrey Engler of SLV School St. LLC is seeking a comprehensive permit for the project through the state’s Chapter 40B provisions, which allows the developer to bypass many local regulations. In return for bypassing the local rules, the developer must provide affordable housing for 25 percent of the units – or in the case of The Sanctuary, 34 units.
But the Chapter 40B project still requires approval from the ZBA. The peer reviews are areas that the ZBA may object to or seek changes to the project. In addition to the environmental and engineering and site plans, peer reviews have already been undertaken for traffic concerns.
Much of the meeting was spent discussing areas of information that the board felt it needed from Engler to accomplish the environmental and engineering peer reviews. Several members suggested that Engler needed to provide a full geo-technic analysis, basically an analysis of the physical characteristics of the soil and rock on the property. It helps in making decisions about designing roads, foundations to buildings and installing wastewater systems.
Engler rejected the idea.
“We are not doing a full geo-technical analysis, based on where we are in the process,” said Engler. “If the Zoning Board wants to condition that, as a condition of receiving a building permit, we would be fine with that. But we don’t even know if we are getting a permit here.”
George Pucci, of the Town Counsel’s office, said that it is possible that Beals and Thomas will request a geo-technical analysis as part of its peer review. However, he added, if the analysis is ultimately not provided, it was a reason for denying the permit for the project.
Later in the meeting ZBA Chairwoman Sarah Mellish asked Engler if he could provide any geo-technical information that already existed. A couple of the board members had pointed out that test pits had been dug around the siteas early as 2019. A test pit is a hole to test where ground water is and how quickly water absorbs into the earth.
Engler agreed to supply that information.
The two peer reviews will be completed in three to five weeks. The cost of the environmental peer review is $11,500, while the engineering and site plan peer review will cost $17,500.
The hearing was continued until Feb. 9, when the board will discuss traffic and public safety peer review and select a company to handle the architectural peer review.