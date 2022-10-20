Manchester Town Planner Sue Brown

Manchester Town Planner Sue Brown, in her office last week, has served Manchester for eight years.  She leaves this week to head up to the town of West Newbury, where she will serve in the same role.  

 Photo: Erika Brown

After eight years as Manchester’s Town Planner, Sue Brown is off to serve in the same role for the town of West Newbury, prompting many in Manchester to offer best wishes for a consummate professional who leaves an unmistakable imprint.

In her tenure, Brown has been a supportive presence behind many of Manchester’s most important initiatives, including the Master Plan, recovery and rehabilitation of the 500-acre Western Woods project, open space preservation, affordable housing and the Planning Board’s recodification of the Zoning Bylaw.

