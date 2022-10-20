To the Editor,

I am writing to thank Sue Brown for her eight years of service as our first Town Planner. She has been professional, knowledgeable, kind and a pleasure to work with. Sue was essential in helping to shepherd us through developing our master plan, advising the Planning Board about the upcoming bylaw revisions as well as obtaining numerous grants which provided needed information to the town and, in the end, saved us tax dollars. We will be hard pressed to find a competent replacement to help us in the future.