MBTS Town Meeting

Town Hall Closed: Town Hall will be closed on Thursday, November 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Leaf Collection: Curbside leaf collection will take place Monday, November 22 and Monday, November 29. Residents should have leaves curbside by each Monday in paper bags. Please cover leaf bags with a tarp if raining.

State Election: The election to fill Representative Brad Hill’s seat in the Fourth District will take place on Tuesday, November 30 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Manchester Essex High School Gym. School will be in session so voters will park and enter though the Administrative Offices on the lower left side of the school. Follow the signs and come vote!