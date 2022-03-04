Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 20

9:54 a.m.  Pine St., speeding violation, written warning.

11:31 a.m.  Beach St., hands free violation, written warning.

5:16 p.m.  Pine St., stop sign violation, written warning.

8:48 p.m.  Bridge St., smoldering chair near fireplace, extinguished and removed.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 21

2:32 a.m.  Route 128SB, marked lane violation, no inspection, written warning issued.

6:33 a.m.  Route 128SB, possession of ammunition, deadly weapon, arrest.

4:54 p.m.  Pine St., stop sign violation, written warning.

5:02 p.m.  Pine St., speed violation, written warning.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 22

12:46 p.m.  Newport Park, chest pain, difficulty breathing, transport to hospital.

4:48 p.m.  Route 128SB, disabled motor vehicle, waiting on tow, verbal warning for expired license.

5:46 p.m.  Beach St., stop sign violation, verbal warning.

7:44 p.m.  School St., stop sign violation, verbal warning.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23

7:20 a.m.  Arbella St., window tint violation, no violation.

12:17 p.m.  School St., revoked insurance, summons issued.

3:02 p.m.  Gloucester, mutual aid medical, complete.

8:46 p.m.  Pleasant St., marked lanes violation, citation issued.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24

8:47 a.m.  Lincoln St., 911 from high school, elevator phone being repaired.

4:57 p.m.  The Plains St., ongoing neighbor issues, report taken.

6:46 p.m.  Highland Ave., unconscious party, now conscious, patient refusal.

8:54 p.m.  Brice Lane, speeding violation, verbal warning.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25

6:33 a.m.  Bridge St., SUV off road, damage to fence, report to follow.

6:47 a.m.  Ocean St., arm pain, transported to hospital.

9:32 a.m.  Lincoln St., blew out back, patient refusal.

12:53 p.m.  Lincoln St., back pain, transported to hospital.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26

8:17 a.m.  Old Essex Rd., manhole with no cover, DPW notified.

3:51 p.m.  Victoria Rd., difficulty breathing, obtained patient refusal.

5:27 p.m.  Pleasant St., speeding violation, written warning issued.

6:11 p.m.  Brook St., female patient having stroke, transported to hospital.

 

Note: These logs contain information from both the Manchester Police Department and the Manchester Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the MPD's records management system. ~Editor 

