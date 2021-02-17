The Town of Manchester-by-the-Sea is currently seeking qualified, highly motivated applicants for a Seasonal Parking Enforcement Officer from May 18 to October 11.
The ability to function in a fast-paced environment, as well as the ability to multi-task is a must. Candidates must also have the highest integrity, excellent written and oral communication skills, and the ability to solve problems quickly in high stress situations. The Parking Enforcement Officer will be responsible for enforcing all current and new parking restrictions in the Town of Manchester by-the-Sea and will be required to work weekends and holidays during this time period. Candidates must be at least 18 years of age and possess a valid Massachusetts driver’s license. Candidates will be required to complete and pass a certified American Heart Association C.P.R. class and pass an extensive background investigation.
Interested candidates should submit a cover letter and resume to Lieutenant Mark A. McCoy, Manchester-by-the-Sea Police Department 10 Central Street, Manchester or via e-mail to mccoym@manchester.ma.us no later than March 15th.
Starting pay: $16 per hour. Summer uniform (Police polo and shorts) are supplied
Current open schedule: (1) weekend day and (2-3) weekday, every week for the time frame above. Can be flexible.