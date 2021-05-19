A local man was arrested by Manchester-by-the-Sea Police Dept. on charges of breaking and entering, and firearms possession over the weekend.
Manchester Police Chief Todd Fitzgerald said Anil Wadia, 34, of Manchester, was charged with: breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, larceny from a building, unlawful possession of a firearm (two counts), unlawful possession of ammunition, improper storage of a firearm (two counts), unlawful possession of a firearm without a serial number (two counts) and unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device (three counts).
On Sunday, May 16, at approximately 7:15 a.m., police received a report of a breaking and entering that took place overnight Saturday at a residence on Gales Point Road. The subsequent investigation that included viewing video camera footage at the property led police to identify Wadia as the man who allegedly entered the home and stole several electronics items. An arrest warrant for Wadia was issued by Salem District Court, as was a search warrant for Wadia’s home. On Sunday afternoon, police executed the search warrant. All of the items reported stolen were recovered by police at Wadia's residence.
During the search police also seized two 9mm handguns, both with blank serial numbers, that had been located in unsecured locations in plain sight. Several rounds of ammunition, magazines and firearms parts were also seized.
Wadia was arrested without incident and transported to Middleton Jail. He was arraigned Monday in Salem District Court.