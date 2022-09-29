“This regulation will not prevent construction.”

That was Manchester Board of Heath Co-chair Peter Colarusso’s opening comment to the Planning Board (PB) Monday when presenting the proposed “BOH Drinking Water Protection Regulation” that, if adopted, could be implemented as early as January 2023.  

BOH_Colarusso3.jpg

Peter Colarusso, co-chair of Manchester's Board of Health at Monday's Planning Board meeting