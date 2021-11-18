With increasing vaccination rates among all residents over age five, and facing pushback from local businesses that say Manchester’s town-wide mask mandate is hurting business at a critical time, the Manchester Board of Health voted Thursday morning to let the mandate, in force since early September, expire on Thursday, Dec. 2.
“The Board doesn’t want to impose hardship on anybody,” said Paula Polo Filias, chairman of the Board of Health (BOH). “But they want to be conservative.”
Businesses in attendance said the policy is too conservative. They say the Massachusetts Dept. of Public Health policy, which stops short of a mandate and “highly recommends” mask wearing, is what should be implemented locally.
Everyone agrees the good news is MBTS' vaccination rates are climbing (81 percent of residents over 12 and 77 percent of those over five years old are fully vaccinated as of Nov. 17).
“Rates are good. Kids are being vaccinated. Boosters are working,” said Ken Riehl, CEO of the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, whose 1,000+ member association asked the town to lift the mandate in time for holiday shopping. “At this point, Manchester is an island, the only community in the region with a public mask mandate. Even Salem has lowered its mandate after Halloween. It’s time.”
It was 12 weeks ago that, anticipating an expected fall surge of the COVID Delta variant, the BOH installed its mask mandate for all buildings with public access starting in early September. At the time, board members said they would monitor town COVID rates, those in surrounding communities, and look for vaccination booster rates among residents age 65+ and watch for FDA approval of vaccinations for those under 12.
It was a conservative approach, said Martin Hahn, MD, the BOH’s physician member who presented updated data relevant to the mandate policy.
“Our job is to provide regulations to keep people safe,” he said, pointing to Manchester’s “most vulnerable populations.”
Masks are already a requirement at federal facilities (like post offices,) local government buildings and at schools.
On Thursday morning’s joint meeting with the Board of Selectmen, Hahn presented national and statewide data that showed rates were comparable to key period peaks in the last year, including hospitalization rates and breakthrough COVID cases.
But the consensus among business attendees was the policy was having an impact, an adverse one. On Wednesday, the BOH received two letters from the business community asking that the mandate be lifted—one signed by local downtown MBTS businesses and the other from the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce.
Andrew Hankinson, general manager of the Manchester Athletic Club that employs 150 people, said the mandate was the second blow after COVID to the MAC’s business. Since 2019, Hankinson said, the MAC has lost more than 1,000 members due to COVID and the mask mandate.
“Fall is typically the beginning of a seasonal push for gym memberships. Not this year," he said. “The mandate has been an ongoing drag for people’s motivation to join a club. Comparable businesses two minutes away don’t have the mandate. That hurts us.”
Resident Brian Sollosy said he has personally experienced the mandate’s drag to local business. Recently, Sollosy said he drove a van full of five teenagers into the Dunkin' Donuts parking lot at Harbor Point. When they got there, some were missing their masks.
“We drove right out, and went to another Dunkin' Donuts,” he said.
Since tracking began in March 2020, 300 Manchester residents have tested positive for COVID-19. As of the town's Nov. 17 report, there are 10 active COVID cases, none of them requiring hospitalization.
Manchester town nurse Pamela Crehan also said of the 420 at home COVID tests sold and registered to Manchester residents, 10 have come back positive (which have been factored into the weekly reports), which means “people are being proactive.” Crehan also said 241 flu vaccines have been distributed so far in town clinics this fall. (As a side note, there are still ten flu vaccines left in the town’s inventory, and Crehan said she can administer them via home visits. And, she said, flu shots can be given at the same time as COVID vaccines.)
Early in the meeting, Filias said it was the Thanksgiving holiday and its expected surge of out-of-town college students returning home that guided the BOH to time reconsideration of the policy to early December. Riehl countered that for local retailers on Greater Cape Ann, holiday shopping season are three critical weeks. The holidays "are very, very important.”
Cheryl McGuire, owner of Madam Had’em, a consignment shop on Summer Street, said her business is “barely hanging on at this point” with the mask mandate. She said most responsible business owners already manage mask wearing through good old fashioned customer service. The mandate is a problem, she said.
“There are people avoiding Manchester shopping because of the policy,” said MacGuire.
Selectman John Round asked about the specific criteria the BOH would look for to lift the mandate. He said numbers seem to be cycling up and down in communities with or without public mask mandates, including in Manchester.
“That’s where COVID is now,” he said. How can data guide a decision, he asked?
Hahn said he is looking for a “reasonable” number. The next surge may be coming, he said.
In the meantime, the BOH is willing to relax the mandate and members voted unanimously to expire the policy on Dec. 2, the day before Manchester’s annual festive downtown Christmas By The Sea holiday weekend celebration, which kicks off Friday, Dec. 3 with the Chamber's “Holiday Stroll” designed to support local retailers and restaurants.
It’s a move that businesses welcome.
“The mandate does impact our businesses financially, and for many of them, they’re managing things along a close edge,” said James Brown, who serves as landlord to many downtown Manchester businesses. “And it’s important, because these are the businesses that make our town, ‘our town.’”
The next meeting of the Board of Health is 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 when review COVID rates, vaccinations and hospitalizations, and reaffirm the mandate's expiration. But, said Filias, barring a dramatic spike in COVID rates, the mandate will likely give way to a "strong recommendation" for mask wearing.