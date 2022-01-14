Indoor Mask Mandate: A local indoor mask mandate, issued by the Board of Health is currently in effect at all businesses and public spaces until further notice.

Staffing Update: A warm welcome is extended to Brittney Jones who will serve as Executive Assistant in the Board of Selectmen’s office. Brittney can be reached at jonesb@manchester.ma.us or 978-526-2000.

Board of Selectmen Meeting: The next Board of Selectmen meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 18 at 6:30 p.m.. Meeting details and agenda can be found on the Town website.