May started quietly enough for the Manchester Police Department, but it quickly became very eventful and before it ended the department had tackled two major incidents, a stabbing at Masconomo Park and a burglary and weapons charge of a local man. Before Memorial Day, we sat down with Manchester Police Chief Todd Fitzgerald, a veteran of more than 30 years with the department, to talk about what happened, whether these incidents mark an uptick in crime locally, and what he’s expecting for this summer as the public transitions to post-COVID daily life.