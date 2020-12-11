“Seas” the Day MBTS! Mask up, stay six feet apart, and stick with your own crew (10 indoors and 25 outdoors).
Town Hall is closed to the public until further notice. Appointments can be made with individual departments during normal operating hours.
Free COVID-19 Testing:
Free COVID-19 PCR testing will be offered to Manchester residents of all ages on December 12 and December 19 behind Town Hall. Complete information can be found on the Town website.
40B Public Forum:
The Board of Selectmen will host the next 40B Project meeting on Thursday, December 17 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Visit the Town website to find the most current information, meeting dates and meeting recordings on the 40B Project.
Preliminary FY22 Budget:
The preliminary FY22 Budget and Presentation can now be found on the Town website.
Kids Holiday Scavenger Hunt:
Rescheduled for Saturday, December 12 from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Start at the Manchester Community Center and look for clues throughout downtown Manchester. Don’t forget your mask!
Library Luminary Event:
Rescheduled for Saturday, December 12 from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. Stroll by Town Hall and the library to see 375 luminarias lit to commemorate Manchester’s 375th Anniversary.
Street Sign Auction:
Own a nostalgic piece of Manchester. Please visit www.32auctions.com/signs375 to submit a bid and to learn more. Auction closes on December 13. Makes a great holiday gift!
Town Common Holiday Lights and Music:
Residents can view this light show every night from December 1 – January 1 at 6:05 p.m. Sponsored by The Manchester 375th Committee and The First Parish Church. Please wear a mask, stay six feet apart and enjoy!
Town Hall Payment Drop Box:
Installed at the rear of Town Hall by the Police Station Blue Door and monitored by a security camera. Please use this convenient box to drop payments off for any Town Bills. Please, no cash.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection:
Regular schedule