Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA (01944)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.