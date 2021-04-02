40B Public Meeting: The next 40B negotiation meeting hosted by the Board of Selectmen is currently scheduled for Tuesday, April 6. Please see the Town website for meeting details and past recordings.
Police Chief Office Hours: Chief Fitzgerald will host his monthly office hours on Thursday, April 1 from 4.00 p.m. to 6.00 p.m. at Seaside One. He invites the community to stop by and say hello.
Planning Board Public Forum: The Planning Board will host a public forum to discuss proposed zoning changes on Wednesday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m. See the Town website for meeting details.
Vaccines for Manchester Homebound: Eligible Manchester residents should call 1-833-983-0485 Monday – Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to be screened for an in-home appointment. Please see the Town website or contact the Board of Health at 978-526-7385 for more information.
Manchester Cemetery Notice: Department of Public Works requests that lot owners/representatives remove all decorations from graves of all Manchester cemeteries by Monday, April 5 to enable the DPW staff to begin grounds maintenance work. Any items left behind will be removed and disposed.
Summer Jobs: TheManchester Parks and Recreation Department is accepting applications for the following seasonal positions: Assistant Summer Playground Director, Summer Playground Counselors, Tennis Director and Tennis Instructors. Please visit the Town website to learn how to apply.
2021 Beach Stickers: 2021 Beach Stickers are now on sale online or via mail. Please see the Parking Clerk page on the Town website for complete details and instructions. 2021 Stickers must be placed on the front windshield in the upper left corner.
Town Hall is Closed to the Public Until Further Notice: Appointments can be made with individual departments during normal business hours.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular schedule.