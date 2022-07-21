This week's “Q&A” brings in Charles “Chuck” Dam, director of Manchester’s 20-person Dept. Of Public Works, which manages our municipal water system (drinking water and wastewater). Dam is a valuable local asset for all things “water.” He is a past president of the 1,300-member Massachusetts Water Works Association and serves on the association’s board of directors. How exactly does our water infrastructure work? How is it regulated and how often is it tested? What is “PFAS,” the newest testing regulation for towns? Chuck answers these and much more.