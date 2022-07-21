p_2 BOH Bylaw_Map.jpg

The Manchester Board of Health is exploring a drinking water protection regulation that, if adopted, would bring new requirements for groundwater testing and monitoring for construction projects.

In the last two weeks the Manchester Select Board has been presented with two big moves by the Board of Health (BOH).  The first was the BOH’s formalization of an agreement that gives the BOH increased autonomy so that it can operate directly with the state’s public health offices and hire a full-time health agent to oversee Manchester’s Health Dept. staff.

BOH Co-chair Paula Polo-Filias said her board needs more autonomy, especially when dealing with public health issues and administration of the town’s health department.