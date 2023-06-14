 Skip to main content
MBTS Awarded Millions in Infrastructure Grants for Culvert Project

Project is set to break ground in Fall 2024

Last week, MBTS Town Administrator Greg Federspiel with (from left) Lisa Berry Engler, MA director of National Coastal Zone Management; Rebecca Tepper, MA Sec of Environmental Affairs, and (facing backward) Betsy Nicholson, northeast director of NOAA. Photo Erika Brown

A team of state and federal officials last week assembled along the harbor behind Town Hall to announce $1.5 million in coastal resiliency funding to support next year’s restoration and expansion of Manchester’s Central Street culvert and restoration of Sawmill Brook areas in the critical areas along Elm Street, School Street and lower Brook Street.

Manchester DPW Assistant Director Nate Desrosiers

It was a relatively small gathering next to the Central Street culvert, belying the extensive spectrum of officials present. 

Rebecca Tepper, Massachusetts Sec of Environmental Affairs, speaking last Thursday in Manchester.
MBTS Town Administrator Greg Federspiel.
Betsy Nicholson, northeast director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)
Rebecca Tepper, MA Sec of Environmental Affairs, and Betsy Nicholson, northeast director of NOAA.
