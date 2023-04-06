MBTS ATM_Room220230404.JPG

The central drumbeat to every year’s Annual Town Meeting is, “money, money, money.”  And that was certainly the case this year, when 310 Manchester residents showed up Monday at the Memorial Elementary School to review Manchester’s $40.5 million municipal budget and the 20-article Town Warrant.

In fact, the big non-money tranche of articles were four Planning Board articles seeking to update and change areas of the town bylaw.  But the PB passed over three of them, leaving only one—Article 17, regulating “adult entertainment establishments”—which offered the night’s only source of levity, at about 9:45 p.m.

MBTS 2023 ATM_Sarah Mellish.jpg

Finance Committee Chair Sarah Mellish
MBTS 2023 ATM_group.jpg
MBTS 2023 ATM_John Keefe.jpg

Manchester resident John Keefe.
MBTS 2023 ATM_Beaudoin.jpg

MERSD Superintendent Pamela Beaudoin
MBTS 2023 ATM_.jpg
MBTS 2023 ATM_Tim Brady.jpg

Manchester resident Tim Brady.
MBTS 2023 ATM_Anna Lin Mitchell.jpg

ME School Committee member Anna Lin Mitchell