Last month the Manchester Public Library held an event entitled a “Celebration and Stories: Ron Borel and the Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library.” It was a commemoration of former resident and patron Ron Borel. And Ron Borel has given an amazing gift to our library to benefit the people of Manchester-by-the-Sea and Cape Ann.
Family, friends, children and library staff celebrated Ron's generosity and remembered fondly his life and gifts to the community. Stories were shared, and stories read, as Ron sponsored many books in the Children's Room. Refreshments were served that honored Ron's love of homemade cookies and captured the spirit of the season. Pictured are David Lumsden, Board of Trustees, Beth Borel, Ric Rogers, Board of Trustees, Sara Collins, Library Director and Ed Stabler of the Manchester Public Library Foundation.